Horror film 'The Gallows Act II' - sequel to 'The Gallows' - is out

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A movie premiere took place on Wednesday afternoon at Maya Cinemas in northeast Fresno for a Hollywood film that was produced by a Fresno-based production company.

That movie is called 'The Gallows Act II.'

The original was released three years ago and was shot entirely in Fresno.

Now the production company is releasing the sequel to the 2015 low-budget film.

The original, 'The Gallows', is about a haunted play that involved a death on stage during a performance.

It involved students recreating that play and breaking into a high school to sabotage the show.

The directors say the new movie feeds off of that storyline but expands on the haunted universe.

Travis Cluff and Chris Lofing both own Tremendum Pictures, which produced both films.

They both say the movie will feel a lot like home for people who live here.

"When you see the movie you'll see a lot of Fresno places and people featured in the film," said Lofing.

Added Cluff, "It's great to do this in our hometown. We said if this happens, we are going to make it happen right here in Fresno. We want to include the community in all the stuff we are doing."

Cluff is a Buchanan grad. Both he and Lofing still live in the Valley.

The first film was picked up by Warner Brothers.

This one, which was shot back in 2016 cinematically, is being pushed out by Lionsgate.

The movie will be shown exclusively at Maya Cinemas starting this Friday and all the way up to Halloween.

It'll also be available on streaming services as well - in case you'd like to watch it at home.
