Oscars

Oscar-nominated movies 2020: How to watch Parasite, Joker, other nominees

The Oscars are fast approaching, which means it's time to start marathoning this year's nominees!

The Academy nominated 32 movies across 24 categories in 2020. Here's what you need to know to cram in as many of them as possible before Hollywood's biggest night.

MOVIE THEATER MARATHONS


If you're primarily concerned with catching the films up for the top prize, a movie theater marathon is the best option for you. Multiple theater chains are hosting marathons over the next couple weeks for the best picture nominees, while others are hosting marathons for the nominated shorts.

AMC: The national chain is hosting its Best Picture Showcase for best picture nominees.

Cinemark: Select Cinemark locations are hosting special screenings of best picture nominees during their Oscar Movie Week, taking place this year between Feb. 3 and Feb. 9.

Cinemark will also have a shorts marathon in participating locations.

ShortsTV: ShortsTV works with theaters all around the country to show the shorts categories. Check the ShortsTV site to find a theater near you.

FREE STREAMING NOMINEES

You can watch these nominees right now even if you don't use any streaming services.

  • "Hair Love" (nominated in animated short film category) is on YouTube
  • "Kitbull" (nominated in animated short film category) is on YouTube
  • "Brotherhood" (nominated in live action short film category) is on Vimeo
  • "Nefta Football Club" (nominated in live action short film category) is on Vimeo
  • "A Sister" (nominated in live action short film category) is on YouTube in select territories
  • "The Neighbors' Window" (nominated in live action short film category) is on Vimeo
  • "Walk Run Cha-Cha" (nominated in documentary short subject category) is on Vimeo
  • "In The Absence" (nominated in documentary short subject category) is on YouTube
  • "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)" (nominated in documentary short subject category) is available to stream through A&E with your TV provider login


    • IN THEATERS

  • "Little Women" (6 nominations, including best picture)
  • "1917" (10 nominations, including best picture)
  • "Bombshell" (3 nominations, including best actress)
  • "Richard Jewell" (nominated for best actress in a supporting role)
  • "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" (nominated for best actor in a supporting role)
  • "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (3 nominations)
  • "Knives Out" (nominated in original screenplay category)
  • "Corpus Christi" (nominated in international feature film category) is playing in select theaters
  • "Les Miserables" (nominated in international feature film category) is playing in select theaters
  • "The Cave" (nominated in documentary feature category) is playing in select theaters


    • NETFLIX

  • "The Irishman" (10 nominations, including best picture)
  • "Marriage Story" (6 nominations, including best picture)
  • "The Two Popes" (3 nominations, including best actor)
  • "I Lost My Body" (nominated in animated feature film category)
  • "Klaus" (nominated in animated feature film category)
  • "American Factory" (nominated in documentary feature category)
  • "The Edge of Democracy" (nominated in documentary feature category)
  • "Life Overtakes Me" (nominated in documentary short subject category)


    • DISNEY+

  • "Toy Story 4" (2 nominations) is coming to Disney+ Feb. 5 and is available to buy now
  • "Frozen 2" (nominated in original song category) is coming to Disney+ later this year
  • "The Lion King" (nominated in visual effects category)


    • AMAZON PRIME

  • "For Sama" (nominated in documentary feature category)


    • HULU

  • "Honeyland" (2 nominations)
  • "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" (nominated in animated feature film category)
  • "Missing Link" (nominated in animated feature film category)


    • AVAILABLE TO RENT OR BUY

  • "Ford v Ferrari" (4 nominations, including best picture) is available to rent
  • "Joker" (11 nominations, including best picture) is available to rent or buy now
  • "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" (10 nominations, including best picture) is available to rent or buy now
  • "Jojo Rabbit" (6 nominations, including best picture) will be available to rent Feb. 4
  • "Parasite" (6 nominations, including best picture) is available to rent now
  • "Pain and Glory" (2 nominations, including best actor) is available to rent or buy on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu and Google Play, among others
  • "Harriet" (2 nominations, including best actress) is available to buy digitally on iTunes and Amazon
  • "Judy" (2 nominations, including best actress) is available to rent or buy on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu and Google Play, among others
  • "Rocketman" (nominated in original song category) is available to rent or buy now
  • "Breakthrough" (nominated in original song category) is available to buy now
  • "Ad Astra" (nominated in sound mixing category) is available to rent or buy now


    • Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
