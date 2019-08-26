Arts & Entertainment

Singer Howie Day accused of domestic violence in Lower Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN -- Police have arrested singer Howie Day on allegations of domestic violence.

Officials say the 38-year-old singer, famous for the songs "She Says," and "Collide," assaulted a woman on Friday in the Aloft hotel in Lower Manhattan, not far from City Hall.

A criminal complaint said she suffered injuries to her neck and hands.

Police also reportedly found a bag of Xanax tablets on him.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlower manhattannew york citymanhattandomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
One major injury after crash involving gas tanker near Selma
Police looking for suspect involved in deadly stabbing in Visalia
President Trump says great 'unity' at G7 summit in France
Daughter speaks out after West Nile Virus claims life of father
28-year-old man shot, killed in Tulare, police say
Acts of kindness encouraged to honor woman killed in DUI crash
START HERE: G7 summit in France, Newsom to announce legal action on immigration
Show More
Man drowns near Merced River at McConnell State Park
2 children killed in rollover crash on I-5 west of Bakersfield
2 suspects arrested for robbery at Canoga Park mall
Suspect arrested in deadly Fresno gas station stabbing
Authorities crackdown on crime in southern Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News