ENTERTAINMENT

Idris Elba named People's 2018 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Director Idris Elba poses for a portrait to promote the film, "Yardie," at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 21, 2018, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
LOS ANGELES --
People magazine has named Idris Elba as 2018's Sexiest Man Alive, and the British actor says the honor has given him a boost of self-confidence.



Elba, who starred in "The Wire" and "Luther," was surprised after being crowned this year's winner, the magazine said.

"I was like, 'Come on, no way. Really?'" he told the magazine. "Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, 'Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.' But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise - an ego boost for sure."

Elba's selection was revealed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," with the actor appearing via satellite from London. Fallon had Elba perform poses to match the magazine's cover description of him as a "sweet, smoldering superstar." Elba said of his selection, "My mom is going to be very, very proud."

The actor has also starred in Marvel's "Thor" franchise and as Nelson Mandela in the film "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom."

Elba, 46, also performs on the side under the deejay name DJ Big Driis and has his own clothing line. He is also planning a wedding with his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre.

The actor has a 16-year-old daughter, Isan, and a 4-year-old son, Winston, from previous relationships.

Elba told People about his upbringing as an only child of African immigrants growing up in East London. The actor said his parents were strict and he got picked on often while attending an all-boys school despite playing an array of sports including football, basketball, cricket, hockey, and rugby.

"I was very tall and skinny," recalled Elba, who stands at 6-foot-3. "And my name was Idrissa Akuna Elba, OK? I got picked on a little bit. But again, as soon as I could grow a mustache, I was the coolest kid on the block. Grew a mustache, had some muscles, bonkers."

Past winners include Dwayne Johnson, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and last year's honoree, country star Blake Shelton.

Elba will be featured in a special double issue that will hit newsstands Friday. The actor said he tries to live life without few regrets.

"Life isn't about thinking about what you should have done," he said. "I think everyone should adopt the philosophy that tomorrow is not promised so just go for it today. You might as well do it to your heart's content."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentactormovieLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Ariana Grande's new song references exes Davidson, Miller
How early is too early for holiday music and decorations?
'Mamma Mia!' back in theaters for 10th anniversary. Here's where you can see it in Fresno
Eye of Sauron watching over San Francisco from Salesforce Tower for Halloween
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Mac Miller died of accidental 'mixed drug toxicity,' coroner says
Warner Brothers to make film musical of 'The Color Purple'
Ariana Grande's new song references exes Davidson, Miller
Report: Spice Girls to announce reunion tour Monday
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
More than 540,000 marijuana plants removed from illegal grow near Dos Palos
Ruiz Foods team members donated over 2,000 lbs of food to community organizations
Layoffs and furloughs affect at least 100 Hanford Faraday Future employees
Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Visalia Little League
Convicted SoCal killers Andrew Urdiales, Virendra Govin found dead in San Quentin
Edison High School students learning how to install solar panels
Fowler police officer fired after arrest for beating up four women
Man behind 2017 Fresno County shooting spree sentenced to 354 years to life in prison
Show More
Consumer Watch: 2018 car reliability results
Separate late night shootings injure two women while behind the wheel
Police investigating shooting that sent teen to hospital with gunshot wound in SE Fresno
Texas police chief rescues baby who stopped breathing at traffic light
Surveillance footage shows man catching home invaders in Atwater
More News