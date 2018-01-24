Raider Nation and Fresno State fans, here's your opportunity to hear from your favorite quarterback, Derek Carr, and his brother, NFL Network analyst and coach David Carr!
Derek and David will host "Inside the Huddle" on Saturday, February 17, 2018, at the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.
ABC30 Sports Director Tommy Tran will emcee "Inside the Huddle" and interview Derek and David. Fans will get a chance to hear the brothers break down and analyze the top 5 plays for the Raiders' 2017 season. Nowhere else will you get this behind-the-scenes look LIVE from Derek. The pair will also answer audience questions.
The evening will conclude with a drawing - raffle tickets will be given to every guest who attends. Derek will call up four lucky guests to receive signed #4 jerseys.
All proceeds benefit Valley Children's Hospital. To buy tickets, click here.
Inside the Huddle with Derek Carr
DEREK CARR
More Derek Carr
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
More News