DEREK CARR

Inside the Huddle with Derek Carr

Raider Nation and Fresno State fans, here's your opportunity to hear from your favorite quarterback, Derek Carr, and his brother, NFL Network analyst and coach David Carr!

Derek and David will host "Inside the Huddle" on Saturday, February 17, 2018, at the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.

ABC30 Sports Director Tommy Tran will emcee "Inside the Huddle" and interview Derek and David. Fans will get a chance to hear the brothers break down and analyze the top 5 plays for the Raiders' 2017 season. Nowhere else will you get this behind-the-scenes look LIVE from Derek. The pair will also answer audience questions.

The evening will conclude with a drawing - raffle tickets will be given to every guest who attends. Derek will call up four lucky guests to receive signed #4 jerseys.

All proceeds benefit Valley Children's Hospital. To buy tickets, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfootballDerek CarrValley childrens hospitalFresno
DEREK CARR
Jon Gruden earns first win as NFL coach in nearly 10 years
Raiders' Jon Gruden: QB Derek Carr 'too aggressive' on costly late play
Jon Gruden looking for Raiders to dial-in deep passing attack
Derek Carr: Khalil Mack trade a downer but shock is gone
Derek Carr thankful Raiders 'believe' in him and hired Jon Gruden
More Derek Carr
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News