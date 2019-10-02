Jake Choi and Kimrie Lewis talk about paying homage to their parents with 'Single Parents'

Get you a mentor who ALSO provides the wine! 🙌🍷 #SingleParents pic.twitter.com/WAIYM3eT14 — Single Parents (@SingleParentsTV) September 28, 2019

NEW YORK -- Season 2 of "Single Parents" is underway and for stars Jake Choi and Kimrie Lewis, they couldn't be happier to share this story."It just feels good to know that this story, a story that isn't usually told, a story about single parents, resonates with so many people," Lewis said. "Jake and I both grew up in single parent households so it's important to me and to both of us that we're able to share this story and that it resonates and we're able to pay homage to our parents and those single parents out there," Lewis said.As the kids grow up a little on the show, so do the characters. Miggy (Choi) faces the financial reality of paying for preschool and decides to take a new job, provided by Angie."You're going to see some growth, it's subtle," Choi said. "I love that you're going to see that Kimrie's character Poppy will be sort of trying to get in between that to get me back.Of course, Poppy (Lewis) can't help but notice she misses having her buddy around.Also developing, the relationship between Poppy and Douglas! Things may have gotten off to a rough start in episode one, but their relationship will start to progress."I like to say that Douglas and Poppy this season, they're really finding themselves, they're really finding what this new status is for the both of them," Lewis said.Both Lewis and Choi say that it's an amazing experience working with all of the young actors and actresses on the show."The kids are the adults on the show, they keep us all in check," Lewis said. "We're so happy to have them on our team. They make us better."Tonight, it's back to school for the kids and there are changes in store! Another fun detail, this episode will be directed by Fred Savage.