Arts & Entertainment

Tournament of Champions: James Holzhauer returns Wednesday to 'Jeopardy!'

The Las Vegas professional sports gambler known as 'Jeopardy James' is back on the game show Wednesday.

James Holzhauer is among the 15 top players competing in the "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions" for the $250,000 grand prize.

Holzhauer won nearly two-and-a-half million dollars during his record-breaking streak.

He owns the top four spots for single-game winnings on "Jeopardy" and is second in total winnings, trailing only Ken Jennings.

Holzhauer earned $131,127 in one show in April, breaking the record of $110,914 he set just a week earlier.

The woman who knocked Holzhauer off his 32-game run, Emma Boettcher, a Chester County, Pennsylvania native and Chicago user experience librarian, will compete on Thursday's episode.

The "Tournament of Champions" runs until November 15.

You can watch "Jeopardy!" weekdays at 7 p.m. on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentalex trebeku.s. & worldgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family's home destroyed, 2 dogs killed in Dinuba fire
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
16-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in west central Fresno
Tulare council members move marijuana ordinance to public hearing
Man struck, killed by vehicle in east central Fresno
Sears closing its Fresno, Visalia locations
Attempted murder trial coming in crash caught on camera in Fresno parking lot
Show More
Clovis mayor joins 20 endorsing idea to buy out PG&E, turn utility into co-op
Tulare Western HS band teacher accused of providing alcohol to student
St. John's Cathedral fence proposal looks to curb crime at church
California illegal pot seizure tops $1.5B this year
Company offering electric car rentals in the Valley
More TOP STORIES News