ABC premieres

James Roday talks about season 2 of ABC's 'A Million Little Things'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- "A Million Little Things" begins its second season by resolving a few - but not all - of the questions that lingered in the season one cliffhanger.

We see Delilah in labor and give birth to her baby after a long season of anticipation. The fallout of the birth and the secrets surrounding it will cause some situations to swirl deeper as others bring about forgiveness.

Meantime, Gary (James Roday) and Maggie are seemingly doing well after the news that Maggie's cancer is in remission.

"Gary and Maggie get to circle back and start getting to know each other again," Roday said. "Their relationship was defined almost exclusively with heightened stakes, and extreme crisis mode, and fight or flight and now that they've done that they sort of get to do the meet-cute."

Gary also finds, Roday said, that he needs to put a little of the focus on himself when it comes to his group of friends.

"He's been there for a lot of people and I think it's natural at some point that the piper is going to come looking to collect and he's going to have to take care of himself," he said. "And that's what I think is challenging to play and what should be interesting about this guy in season two."

Another big plotline...when will P.J. find out who his father is?

Don't miss the season 2 premiere of "A Million Little Things" on Thursday, September 26th at 9/8c on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimea million little thingsabc premieres
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PREMIERES
Smulders, Johnson talk 'Stumptown' stunt doubles, friendship
What is 'Stumptown'?
Team Blainey vs. Team L.B. on season 2 premiere of 'Schooled'
'Emergence' stars on why thrillers are so intriguing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Acting intel boss to speak; Democrats call complaint 'disturbing'
High-speed chase comes to an end at McLane High
3 people displaced after early morning apartment fire in Hanford
Firefighters are preparing for what could be a busy fire season
Fresno Police see busy night after 2 armed robberies, shooting
Family of Steven Weir speak out after death of son, 2-year-old grandson
Atwater man accused of stabbing 70-year-old father multiple times
Show More
TCSO Sgt. pleads not guilty to domestic violence charges
Tulare Police searching man wanted for child molestation
Speed limit changes could be coming to Fresno streets near you
Man identified as 'person of interest' in Coalinga shooting that injured toddler
Officials warn of scammers posing as Census representatives to get information
More TOP STORIES News