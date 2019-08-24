D23

Pixar's 'Soul' cast includes Jamie Foxx & Tina Fey, Disney announces during D23 Expo

Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey are set to star in Pixar's upcoming film "Soul," the studio announced Aug. 24 at Disney's D23 Expo. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Walt Disney Studios)

By Danny Clemens
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey are set to star in Pixar's upcoming film "Soul," the studio announced Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo.

Foxx voices the lead character Joe, a jazz musician and middle school band teacher. Details about Fey's character were not immediately available.

Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad and Questlove have also joined the cast, Pixar said Saturday. The film will feature original music from Jon Batiste and a score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.



The studio released three pieces of imagery related to the film during D23 on Saturday: a piece of concept art and two images showing Foxx and Fey's characters.

It was previously announced that Oscar winner Pete Docter would direct the film and Oscar nominee Dana Murray had signed on to produce. "Soul" imagines that every human attends a pre-birth seminar where they're given quirks and passions, Docter said Saturday.

Pixar had previously said little about the plot of "Soul," though the studio did drop a few hints when it announced the film's June 19, 2020, release date earlier this summer: "Ever wonder where dreams come from? What about your passions, or your interests? What is it that makes you, YOU? Well, next year, Pixar Animation Studios will take you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to all of life's most important questions..."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
