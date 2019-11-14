Jennifer Nettles calls for pay equality with 2019 CMAs dress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Jennifer Nettles is not mincing words.At the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday evening, the "Sugarland" singer donned a white pantsuit and pink train demanding equal airplay for female artists and equal pay. Her ensemble featured the phrase "Equal pay" on the back of her jacket along with an illustration of a woman and a Venus symbol on the train.When she turned around to open the train, Nettles revealed the phrases "Play our [expletive] records" and "Please and thank you" written on the inside of the train."I said please and thank you!" she quipped to the press on the red carpet.Designer Christian Siriano of "Project Runway" fame tweeted that he was involved in creating Nettles' look, saying: "Tonight @JenniferNettles has a message and we were happy to help create it! #cmas @Sugarlandmusic."After she walked the red carpet, Nettles removed the train and joined Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and other legendary female country artists to kick off the show with a powerhouse performance honoring the genre's women. McEntire said the group hoped to inspire young women watching the show from home.Tanya Tucker, Terri Clark, Crystal Gayle, Sara Evans, Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Gretchen Wilson and Martina McBride were among the women who teamed up for the show opener.