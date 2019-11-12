Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek became emotional over a contestant's answer on Monday night.

The touching moment happened during the "Final Jeopardy" round of the show's "Tournament of Champions" episode.

Trebek asked, "In the title of a groundbreaking 1890 expose of poverty in New York City slums, these 3 words follow "how the."



Contestant Dhruv Gaur, who is a student at Brown University, wrote: "What is, We love you Alex!"

"That's very kind of you, thank you," Trebek responded before getting emotional.

Trebek, who has been hosting the famous game show for 35 years, announced in March that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

