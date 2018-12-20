ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Jersey Shore' star JWoww's ex-boyfriend accused of $25,000 extortion attempt

EMBED </>More Videos

An ex-boyfriend of "Jersey Shore" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley is under arrest, accused of trying to extort thousands of dollars from the reality TV personality.

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey --
An ex-boyfriend of "Jersey Shore" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley is under arrest, accused of trying to extort thousands of dollars from the reality TV personality.

Authorities say Farley reported to the Toms River Police Department that her ex, Thomas Lippolis, had attempted to extort $25,000 in exchange for not divulging secrets about her to the media.

The alleged extortion attempt had been relayed to Farley through her publicist, who police say had initially received a phone call from Lippolis demanding the money.

Farley and Lippolis had dated for close to a year approximately 10 years ago.

On Wednesday, Toms River Detectives Tom Grosse and Jon Turner initiated an investigation into the allegations and subsequently arrested Lippolis.

He is charged with third-degree extortion.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentjersey shoreextortionToms RiverOcean County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?
Macaulay Culkin recreates 'Home Alone' in Google ad
A look back on Penny Marshall's career
Cheap flights from Fresno to Austin, and what to do once you're there
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Escapee found in hot tub at senior center
Woman wakes up to find intruder touching her in her bedroom
Annual Rose Parade expected to have tight security
Selfie-related hand injuries becoming more common
Mom charged after young brothers found watching 'Home Alone' while home alone
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall
VIDEO: Tesla Model S bursts into flames twice in 1 day in CA
Show More
25-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in Armona
Baby-monitor hack leads to kidnap scare
Surfer recounts tale of brutal wipe out at Mavericks
Did you see it? Mysterious light appears above California
Senate approves bill to keep government running into 2019
More News