jimmy kimmel live

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' moving back to earlier time slot, will split hour with 'Nightline'

BURBANK, Calif. -- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will soon move back to its original time slot in an abbreviated format as "Nightline" continues to cover the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Monday, April 13, original episodes of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will air in a 30-minute format from 11:35 p.m. - 12:05 a.m. ET/PT followed by an episode of "Nightline" from 12:05 - 12:35 a.m. ET/PT. An encore of the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" episode from earlier in the evening will follow at 12:35 a.m. ET/PT.

In March, ABC moved "Nightline" up to Kimmel's usual 11:35 p.m. ET/PT time slot when the late-night talk show temporarily went into repeats, announcing that "Nightline" would focus its coverage exclusively on the burgeoning coronavirus outbreak.

Kimmel eventually adjusted his show's format and began producing original episodes remotely.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livetelevisioncoronavirusjimmy kimmelnightline
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
'Kids' of 'Modern Family' discuss show finale, life in quarantine
Kimmel, Aniston surprise nurse who has COVID-19 with $10k gift card
Jimmy Kimmel is live from quarantine
Pete Buttigieg fills in as host for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Updates on California's response to COVID-19 pandemic
Central California coronavirus cases
Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70
Valley woman shares experience battling coronavirus through journal
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
At least 1 dead in west central Fresno house fire
Teen fatally shot in Merced, police searching for suspect
Show More
Coronavirus could force more dairy farms out of business
Local leaders worried that Easter weekend could lead to greater COVID-19 spread
COVID-19 pandemic: Is California's 'peak' coming next week?
CA nursing home resident evacuated after employees don't show up
Questions remain as Fresno County supervisors discuss COVID-19 response
More TOP STORIES News