Yes, John Legend is at Bulldog Stadium. His nephew Michael Brown-Stephens plays for Minnesota. https://t.co/CLxaCw3Qcs — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) September 8, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley residents couldn't contain their excitement after singer, songwriter John Legend was spotted at the Fresno State football game against the University of Minnesota Saturday night.Gopher Sports captured a photo of the artist and tweeted it causing quite the frenzy.ABC30 insiders sent Action News tweets saying the singer stopped for photos and was kind to fellow fans at the game.John Legend's nephew Michael Brown-Stephens plays for Minnesota as a freshman wide receiver.