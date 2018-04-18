ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Johnny Galecki returns as David on 'Roseanne,' reunites with Sara Gilbert

EMBED </>More Videos

Johnny Galecki reprised his role as David Healy on the Roseanne reboot. (Abc Television Network/YouTube)

Sara Gilbert and Johnny Galecki are on the small screen together once again.

Tuesday night's episode of the Roseanne reboot saw a reunion between David and Darlene.

Galecki reprised his role as David Healy, who is now a father, with Darlene, to Harris and Mark.

Young Mark is named after his uncle. On the original show, David's brother, Mark, was played by Glenn Quinn. Because Quinn passed away in 2002, his character in the reboot has also died, and this affects David.

In the wake of his brother's death, David left to travel the world and do charity work. Darlene has to raise the kids on her own and David has rarely returned home, leading to a strained relationship between the two.

In the episode, David returns to try to be a part of his kids' lives again. The end of the episode leaves open the possibility that David will make another appearance on the show.

Since the original Roseanne, Gilbert and Galecki have appeared as potential love interests on The Big Bang Theory.

Though the episode is called "Darlene v. David," it also saw the return of another fan favorite: Beverly Harris, played by Estelle Parsons.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroseannetelevisionwatercoolerbuzzworthyABC
Related
LIST: Era of TV revivals - What's old is new again!
Premiere date announced and 1st official photo of 'Roseanne' revival!
Official trailer released for 'Roseanne' revival!
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News