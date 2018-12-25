The writer/director released the first trailer for his new horror movie on Christmas morning.
The film, "Us", stars academy award winning actress Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke.
In the movie, a family heads to a beachside house in California for a summer getaway.
When mysterious people show up in their driveway, the family realizes they have evil "doppelgangers" haunting them.
"Us" is Peele's follow-up to his Oscar-winning thriller "Get Out"
It is slated to hit theaters March 2019.
