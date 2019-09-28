Arts & Entertainment

José José, legendary Mexican singer, dies at 71 after battle with cancer

Mexican singer Jose Jose speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, Wednesday, March, 11, 2015. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

José José, the legendary singer known as the "Prince of Song," has died after a battle with cancer, Mexico's secretary of culture confirmed Saturday. He was 71.

In an official statement, the government said José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz "became one of the most beloved voices in Mexico. RIP."

The iconic singer in March 2017 announced he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, according to CNN.

"Thank you for your support and for your prayers," the singer said to his fans on Twitter in June. "I am very well, thanks be to God. I'm continuing with my therapies to move forward so that we will see each other soon, thanks for everything, a hug and a thousand blessings to all."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmexicomexicomusicmexicanmusic newsobituaryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FOUND: 9-year-old who disappeared from Fresno foster home
Impaired truck driver kills teen in Fresno County crash
Suspected drunk driver crashes into Caruthers jalapeno field and dies
Plane crashes onto Highway 99, pilot has minor injuries
CUSD teacher placed on leave after 5th grader says he cut her hair
Gap is bringing 1,200 jobs to the Fresno area
Snoop Dogg's 10-day-old grandson dies
Show More
Online meetup in Fresno County ends with 1 man dead, 4 arrested
Cyclist killed: Teen driver has prior record
Deadly party: Man held to answer for second-degree murder
Skydiver killed after veering off course, slamming into big rig
Va. 6th grader claims classmates pinned her down, cut dreadlocks
More TOP STORIES News