buzzworthy

'If you don't take this fight, you're scared and you will never live it down:' Justin Bieber wants to fight Tom Cruise

It sounds like Justin Bieber thinks he has what it takes to take on "Top Gun" star Tom Cruise.

In a bizarre tweet Sunday night, Bieber challenged Cruise writing, "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don't take this fight, you're scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put in on the fight?"



Then former UFC champion Conor McGregor chimed in supporting the challenge.

"If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout," McGregor tweeted. "Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?"

Just in case you're curious how the two match up, here's a breakdown, courtesy of Jake Marsh of the "Pardon My Take" comedy-sports podcast:



The 25-year-old pop star didn't elaborate about his tweet, but Cruise has yet to respond.
Meanwhile, social media had a little fun with this. Let's just say there weren't many who thought Bieber could win.

Here are some of the reactions:







Theodore Buttons: I think Tom cruise may be able to mess Bieber up
AJ Johnson: Dude, I think my 16 year old daughter might mess Justin Bieber up!
Anthony Fowler: He's 56 years of age you know lad?
Chuck Bush: I wanna challenge him not to.

SEE ALSO: Justin Bieber has hyperbaric oxygen chamber to help with sleeping issues
EMBED More News Videos

Justin Bieber sleeps in hyperbaric oxygen chamber

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityjustin bieberbuzzworthyufc
BUZZWORTHY
Meet Deep Blue, one of the biggest great white sharks ever filmed
Pig Scramble cancelled at Sonoma County Fair
Police ask would-be criminals to hold off until after heat wave
New footage of Deep Blue, one of world's largest great white sharks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News