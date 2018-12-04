Justin Timberlake reschedules concert at the Save Mart Center

Justin Timberlake has rescheduled his concert at the Save Mart Center, according to TicketMaster.The new concert date will take place on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.Some welcome news for Valley Justin Timberlake fans...Ticketmaster posted the rescheduled date for the "Man of the Woods" concert which had to be postponed.The show was originally scheduled for Monday at Fresno's Save Mart Center, however the singer was forced to cancel because of bruised vocal cords.Fans were told to hold on to their tickets - which will be good for the new concert date on Wednesday, March 13th at 7:30 p.m.If you have a ticket - you will have the same seat as before.In a statement, the singer apologized for the inconvenience to his fans.