ENTERTAINMENT

Justin Timberlake reschedules concert at the Save Mart Center

Justin Timberlake has postponed his concert at the Save Mart Center due to bruised vocal cords, according to officials.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Justin Timberlake has rescheduled his concert at the Save Mart Center, according to TicketMaster.

The new concert date will take place on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Some welcome news for Valley Justin Timberlake fans...

Ticketmaster posted the rescheduled date for the "Man of the Woods" concert which had to be postponed.

The show was originally scheduled for Monday at Fresno's Save Mart Center, however the singer was forced to cancel because of bruised vocal cords.

Fans were told to hold on to their tickets - which will be good for the new concert date on Wednesday, March 13th at 7:30 p.m.

If you have a ticket - you will have the same seat as before.

In a statement, the singer apologized for the inconvenience to his fans.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Holiday events to go on in Fresno, come rain or shine
Tachi Palace offers new attractions at new Coyote Entertainment Center
Comedian Ken Jeong set to take the stage at Tachi Palace
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
Disney details new 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' attractions
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
New 'Captain Marvel' trailer released: Watch it here
Oosterhouse talks 'Heavyweights' episode of 'Light Fight'
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC
Amid #MeToo, radio station nixes 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
State takes over Merced insurance company unable to pay out claims after Camp Fire
Police: Suspected driver involved in Tower District hit and run free on bail
Baby's ashes stolen during burglary at Texas home
Atwater man charged with sexual exploitation of children through social media
Delay in trial of woman accused of shoving friend off bridge
Classic Christmas tune banned from SF airwaves amid #MeToo
Disabled woman left alone in airport overnight
Trooper tossed into the air by spinning, out-of-control car
Show More
How teen's essay won family heat for the holidays
Postal worker of 30 years killed in Southern California crash
85-year-old man escapes alligator attack
9-year-old gets town to end ban on snowball fights
DUI driver arrested for injuring Madera high schooler at bus stop
More News