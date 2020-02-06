Arts & Entertainment

Kathy Bates cherishes fourth Oscar nomination for role in 'Richard Jewell'

By
LOS ANGELES -- Kathy Bates is enjoying her fourth Oscar nomination over her 50-year career.

She won the Best Actress trophy in 1991 for "Misery" and was nominated two more times in the supporting category, for 1999's "Primary Colors" and in 2003 for "About Schmidt."

This year, she is up for the fact-based drama "Richard Jewell," directed by Clint Eastwood.

Bates says she feels embraced by her peers in the industry.

"You know when I started this, people said you're not a movie star type and they kept saying don't expect to do well," said Bates. "But I think because I'm a character actor, because I look not like a movie star people feel like they can relate."

While "Richard Jewell' is a serious drama, Bates enjoyed the shoot and her time publicizing the film, thanks to co-stars Sam Rockwell and Jon Hamm.

"It's just more fun because they're so hot. So cute, both of 'em," laughed Bates. "And you know I don't sneeze at getting a big ol' hug from Jon Hamm, you know?"

It wasn't a hug, but rather advice, that Bates received from acting legend Jessica Tandy when the two worked together on the 1991 film "Fried Green Tomatoes."

"I remember going to her trailer, knocked on the door, and she said 'You've come to see the wise woman haven't you?' And I said yes I have!" said Bates. "She really inspired me and I'm glad I'm still kicking and happy about what I'm doing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsclint eastwoodhollywood wrap
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mendota School District employee arrested for sexual relationship with teenage boy
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Home invasion suspect, posing as sheriff's deputy, shot, killed by homeowner
Clovis West High School coach facing battery charge allegedly has history of outbursts
Fire destroys business in historic Chowchilla building
Suspect in SW Fresno shooting makes 1st court appearance
Show More
Central Unified School District students taught the dangers of vaping
Fresno State's Hmong minor helping students celebrate their heritage
New laws set to help focus on mental health for first responders
Customers say curly styling products made their hair fall out
Reedley elementary school teams up with Boeing to teach potential future pilots
More TOP STORIES News