Arts & Entertainment

Keanu Reeves immortalized in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Actor Keanu Reeves spent his day having a most excellent adventure.

On Tuesday, he cemented his place in the Hollywood history books by placing his handprints, footprints and signature outside the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The 54-year-old star has almost 100 movies and TV roles to his credit.

At the ceremony, Reeves paid tribute to the talented artists he has worked with over the years. He also gave a special "thank you" to his fans for allowing him to have a career in an industry he reveres.

"I love movies. Gosh I love movies!" said Reeves. "I love watching them, I love making them. It is an honor to be here today to celebrate in this Hollywood hallowed ground."

Among the friends and co-stars who joined Keanu were Laurence Fishburne and Halle Berry.

His new movie, "John Wick 3" is in theaters Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodmoviesmoviehollywoodhollywood wrap
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News