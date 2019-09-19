entertainment

KIDZ BOP to perform at Warnors Theater in Fresno

KIDZ BOP is coming to Fresno! The #1 music brand for kids will be performing at Warnors Theater on Dec. 14.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- KIDZ BOP is coming to Fresno!

The #1 music brand for kids will be performing at Warnors Theater on Dec. 14.

KIDZ BOP has been named Billboard Magazine's #1 Kids' Artist for nine consecutive years. The group performs some of today's biggest hits and their concert even gives Dads the chance to show off their dance moves on stage during the "Daddy Dance Off."

Tickets go on sale Sept. 19 at 10 pm. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.
