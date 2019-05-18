kardashian family

Kim Kardashian West reveals Psalm West as new baby's name

To messages of support and puzzlement, Kim Kardashian West has, seemingly, revealed her newborn's name: Psalm West.

The beauty mogul, reality star, law student and wife of Kanye West took to her social streams to share the first look at their fourth child, born May 9. A photo of the boy nestled in a crib came in the form of a text message screen grab with her husband that called it a "Beautiful Mother's Day" and said the couple are "blessed beyond measure."



The new baby joins North, Saint and Chicago. North, the oldest, is five. The new baby is the couple's second son after Saint.

Chicago, who's a year and a half, was also born via a gestational carrier. Kardashian West said in 2017 that, after she suffered from placenta accreta during her first two pregnancies, doctors advised her that she wouldn't be able to carry another child.

"I hated being pregnant," she told Elle Magazine last year. "But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it's the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody."

The reality TV star and beauty mogul also told the magazine at the time that four children would be her maximum.

"I don't think I could handle more than that," she said. "My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids."

The birth comes after Kardashian West disclosed she's studying to be a lawyer through California rules that allow for professional mentorship over law school.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
