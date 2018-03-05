OSCARS

Jimmy Kimmel gives $18K Jet Ski to costume designer for shortest Oscar speech

Costume designer Mark Bridges and Helen Mirren rode on a Jet Ski that Bridges won for delivering the shortest Oscar acceptance speech at the ceremony.

LOS ANGELES --
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel gave away an $18,000 Jet Ski as a grand prize to the person who delivered the shortest acceptance speech during the ceremony.

During his opening monologue the late night host had actress Helen Mirren showcase the expensive water craft in the back of the stage.

"Why waste precious time thanking your mom when you could be taking your mom for the ride of her life on a Jet Ski?" Kimmel said.

Actress Helen Mirren presents a jet ski to the Oscars audience as Jimmy Kimmel offers it as a grand prize to the person who delivers the shortest acceptance speech.



He added that if there is a tie at the end of the night, the water vehicle would go to Christopher Plummer, alluding to Plummer replacing embattled actor Kevin Spacey in "All the Money in the World" mid-production.

The first award of best supporting actor was given to Sam Rockwell, who quickly joked that he wanted to win the Jet Ski and tried to make his speech short.

The winners for best original song, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, joked that they wanted to win the vehicle, but they were from Brooklyn and went on with their speech.

In the end, after all the winners were announced and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" celebrated their big win on stage - Kimmel announced the winner.

Out came the costume designer for "Phantom Thread," Mark Bridges, and Helen Mirren riding on the Jet Ski. Bridges donned a life vest as he rode onto the stage.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsjet skierjimmy kimmel
OSCARS
John Legend is first black man to earn an EGOT
Popular film Oscar won't begin this year after all
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Fun Bus winners head to La La Land for Kelly and Ryan after the Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News