CONCERT

KISS is coming to the Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Infamous rock band KISS will headline the Save Mart Center on Feb. 8, 2019.

After an epic and storied 45 year career that launched an era of rock n roll legends, KISS announced that they will launch their final tour ever in 2019, appropriately named "End of the Road."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 2 at 10:00 a.m. with prices starting at $29.50

The band announced today the first set of dates and cities in North America, produced by Live Nation. International markets were also announced simultaneously today.

KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

For more information visit savemartcenter.com
