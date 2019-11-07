lady gaga

Lady Gaga shuts down Bradley Cooper romance rumors -- again

It's been months since Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper wowed the Oscars audience with their "Shallow" performance, but Gaga is still addressing rumors that she and her co-star were romantically involved.

In a new interview with Oprah Winfrey published Wednesday in Elle magazine, Gaga said she and Cooper "worked for days" on the intimate Oscars performance that sent the rumor mill into overdrive, explaining that it was "orchestrated as a performance."

"For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars," Gaga told Winfrey. "We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on."

Winfrey then remarked that the performance landed just as Gaga and Cooper had intended, and Gaga joked: "In truth, when we talked about it, we went, 'Well, I guess we did a good job!'"

The Elle interview isn't the first time Gaga has tried to set the record straight. She made similar comments during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" shortly after the Oscars performance.

"People saw love. And guess what? That's what we wanted you to see. This is a love song, 'Shallow.' The movie, 'A Star Is Born,' it's a love story," she told Kimmel. "We worked so hard. We worked all week on that performance."

Gaga insisted she and Cooper performed the song in their characters - with Gaga as Ally and Cooper as Jack - because they're both "artists" who wanted to give the best performance possible.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritymoviesmovie newslady gagabradley cooper
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LADY GAGA
Lady Gaga falls off stage with fan during concert
Lady Gaga makes special appearance at Stonewall for Pride
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk break up: report
Lady Gaga changes outfits 3 times on Met Gala red carpet: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after teen killed in Fresno crash
Veterans Blvd. construction fully funded, Fresno says
Report: Fire Season in California expected to last through December
'He's a huge inspiration': Family, girlfriend remember Officer Jonathan Diaz
Senate passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
Good Samaritan has $200 stolen while helping man who crashed into canal
Traffic is backing up on Blackstone and Shields. Blame a chicken sandwich.
Show More
UPDATE: Officers arrest Hanford woman charged with murder of her unborn baby
Escaped Monterey Co. Jail inmates captured, sheriff says
Detained person not involved in killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Family's home destroyed, 2 dogs killed in Dinuba fire
Sears closing its Fresno, Visalia locations
More TOP STORIES News