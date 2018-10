You still have a few more hours to check out the Madera District Fair, before it closes for the year.You'll find plenty of food, rides, fine arts, photography, and livestock out at the fairgrounds in the North Valley.There's also live music--Banda Machos is the headliner for the final night.Tickets to get into the fair are $10 for general admission and $5 for children under the age of 12, but they can get in for free between 3 and 5.Gates close at 10 p.m.