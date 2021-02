Brayden Smith, last 'Jeopardy!' champion during Alex Trebek's tenure, dies at age 24

We are heartbroken to share that our dear Brayden Smith recently passed away unexpectedly. We are so grateful that Brayden was able to live out his dream on @jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/e5x18xGcxV — Debbie Smith (@debbieinlv) February 12, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Brayden Smith, the last 'Jeopardy!' champion during Alex Trebek's tenure on the show, has died at the age of 24, his family announced in a tweet.His family said Smith passed away unexpectedly on February 5.Smith was a five-time champion on the show, and his obituary says he looked forward to competing in the show's Tournament of Champions.Jeopardy released a statement on Twitter saying,