Laura Dern shines in pink on Oscars 2020 red carpet with mom Diane Ladd; nominated for 'Marriage Story'

LOS ANGELES -- It was truly a family affair on the Oscars red carpet Sunday afternoon as nominee Laura Dern dazzled in pink with her family members by her side.Dern, who stopped for photos with her mother Diane Ladd and children Jaya and Ellery, told On The Red Carpet that she plans to "surrender" to the moment should she win the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "Marriage Story.""I think you have to surrender. I understand why people prepare and I think that's a much smarter choice but hopefully you get inspired in the moment," Dern explained.This is Dern's third Oscar nod. She was invited to the Oscar party for 2014's "Wild" and back in 1991 for "Ramblin' Rose." This awards season, Dern has already been awarded the Golden Globe, the Critics' Choice and the SAG Award for her work. An Oscar nomination was just icing on the cake."It's the most perfectly written script I've ever read. Every word is perfection. Every stage direction is included. It's like reading a great playwrights work," Dern said last month about "Marriage Story," adding that her character Nora was "the most fun character ever.""It's so lovely, and to be here with a couple, Noah Baumbach with "Marriage Story" and Greta Gerwig with "Little Women," I spent the last year and a half with these two movies, we've really become family," said Dern.