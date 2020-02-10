Oscars

Laura Dern thanks parents in heartfelt Oscars acceptance speech for 'Marriage Story'

LOS ANGELES -- The 2020 Oscars were a family affair for best supporting actress winner Laura Dern, who walked the red carpet with her mom and children and later thanked her parents, calling them her heroes, in her acceptance speech.

"Some say you never meet your heroes, but I say if you're really blessed, you get them as your parents," Dern said after winning the Oscar for her role in "Marriage Story."



"I share this with my acting heroes, my legends Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You've got game. I love you," she continued. Dern also thanked her co-stars and "Marriage Story" director Noah Baumbach.

Sunday marked Dern's first Oscar win and caps an awards season where the actress has also collected honors from the Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globes.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees, winners
EMBED More News Videos

Best Supporting Actress nominee Laura Dern speaks to On The Red Carpet at the Oscars.



"Marriage Story" shows the disintegrating relationship between a showbiz couple played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. Dern's well-heeled lawyer helps Johansson outmaneuver her estranged husband in the courtroom, causing more strain on the pair and their young son.

"It's the most perfectly written script I've ever read. Every word is perfection. Every stage direction is included. It's like reading a great playwrights work," Dern said last month about "Marriage Story," adding that her character Nora was "the most fun character ever."

Dern, who stopped for photos earlier in the evening with her mother and children Jaya and Ellery, told On The Red Carpet that she planned to "surrender" to the moment should she win the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "Marriage Story."

"I think you have to surrender. I understand why people prepare and I think that's a much smarter choice but hopefully you get inspired in the moment," Dern explained.

EMBED More News Videos

It's been a good awards season for Laura Dern. The Hollywood veteran has won just about every trophy, including a Golden Globe, a Critics' Choice and SAG Award. She has now nominated for an Oscar for her scene-stealing role in "Marriage Story."



Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Click here for full coverage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsmoviesaward showshollywood
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Antonio Banderas nominated for 1st Oscar for 'Pain and Glory'
The Hair Love team take home an Oscar!
WATCH: ABC shows get into the Oscars spirit
Eminem surprises Oscars with 'Lose Yourself'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in connection to multiple ATM thefts around Tulare County
PG&E confirms over 4,000 power outages in North Fork and Bass Lake areas
3 people shot, rushed to hospital after Orange Cove shooting
1 person dead after car crash in Coarsegoald
Women arrested for allegedly stealing money from elderly man
Friends and family remember HS students killed in Clovis car crash
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars acceptance speech
Show More
Yosemite Middle School students help prepare campus for new trees
Oscars night filled with Kobe Bryant tributes
Tulare Co. Deputy named Officer of the Year at Public Safety Night
Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar
Police chase throughout Fresno highways ends in arrest after nearly 2 hours
More TOP STORIES News