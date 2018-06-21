Lee Brice to kick off Big Fresno Fair concert series

Country music singer and songwriter, Lee Brice, will kick-off the 2018 Big Fresno Fair on Wednesday, October 3.It's part of the Table Mountain Concert Series line-up.Ticket prices start at $30 dollars.The two-time Country Music Awards nominee will perform hits like "I Don't Dance," "Hard to Love," "Love Like Crazy" and more!A special pre-sale starts Wednesday, June 27 at 9 am for Big Fair Fan Club members. The fair also offers 50% off admission to club members with each concert ticket purchased.Ticket sales open to the general public on July 6.