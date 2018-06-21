BIG FRESNO FAIR

Lee Brice to kick off Big Fresno Fair concert series

EMBED </>More Videos

Country music singer and songwriter, Lee Brice, will kick-off the concert series at the 2018 Big Fresno Fair on Wednesday, October 3.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Country music singer and songwriter, Lee Brice, will kick-off the 2018 Big Fresno Fair on Wednesday, October 3.

It's part of the Table Mountain Concert Series line-up.

Ticket prices start at $30 dollars.

The two-time Country Music Awards nominee will perform hits like "I Don't Dance," "Hard to Love," "Love Like Crazy" and more!

A special pre-sale starts Wednesday, June 27 at 9 am for Big Fair Fan Club members. The fair also offers 50% off admission to club members with each concert ticket purchased.
LINK: Join the Big Fair Fan Club

Ticket sales open to the general public on July 6.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbig fresno fairconcertFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BIG FRESNO FAIR
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
Here's what's new at the Big Fresno Fair
More big fresno fair
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News