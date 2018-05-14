ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lights, camera, action at Shaver Lake

Filming is underway for the latest Marvel motion picture: 'Captain Marvel.' (KFSN)

By
SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's lights, camera, action at Shaver Lake.

Filming is underway for the latest Marvel motion picture: "Captain Marvel!"

The mountain community started buzzing with excitement once word got out that scenes from the latest big-budget superhero movie were shooting around the lake.

The comic book film has a working title of "Captain Marvel: Open World," The film stars Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson and Jude Law.

"I'm so stoked. I'm such a superhero fan like hardcore. I watch all the movies with my kids I love them," said resident Teresa Foster. "I actually went yesterday with my family but everything is blocked off, and there are security guards asking for ID."

It's a closed set so if you're planning to come up this way to catch a glimpse of the movie magic, be prepared because star wagons and equipment trailers are just about the only thing you might see

"This is awesome I'm trying to get on set," said Fresno's Jesse Conde.
Drone footage of the Captain Marvel location at Shaver Lake.


The area is only accessible by boat but scenes from the movie are beginning to take shape. Crew members have set the shore on fire in what appears to be wreckage from an aircraft. At least one more scene is being shot well beyond the trees at Shaver Lake, near the power plant. That location is where you'll find Samuel L Jackson and the rest of the crew.

Filming is expected to wrap up here Wednesday, and some locals have been selected to play military and government workers in the blockbuster.

"Captain Marvel: Open World" is scheduled to be released in March 2019.
