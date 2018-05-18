ROYAL WEDDING

Local celebrations in honor of royal wedding

Royal Wedding local viewing (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN)
We may be thousands of miles away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, but the Central Valley is getting in the royal spirit with a weekend full of festivities.

"I thought, how could we tie in the royal wedding to something a little bit different? most people are going to be home who watch it, sitting in their pajamas on their couch having a cup of coffee." said event coordinator Amy Jaye.

You can find one wedding watch party and brunch in the back room of The Revue Coffee Bar in the Tower District, without having to wake up early.

"It's going to be a lot of fun to be part of a group of people who all want to celebrate with them, and be a part of something extravagant," said Christine Brown, founder of HashtagiDo, a local wedding day social media services company. "I'm really excited because they're going to be treated to an experience they're never going to forget."

With brunch and tea fit for a queen, plus food flavors inspired by what's being served at the wedding. "They're going to be doing a lemon elderberry cake, so we're taking the flavors of the lemon and elderberry and incorporating it into our menu," said jaye.

Expect games and a selfie booth, plus a prize for best dressed.

If you can't get a ticket for brunch, tickets will be sold for people who would like just to watch. The party will be from 11 am to 2 pm.

If you want to continue the celebration later this month, the famous Erna's Elderberry House in Oakhurst is starting a new tradition in honor of the wedding. Beginning May 27th the restaurant be holding a high tea one Sunday per month.

General manager Renee Nicole Kubin introduced us to the menu, Lemon squares, and actually, they're elderberry lemon squares, just like the wedding cake. We will have canapes with egg royale sandwiches, mini quiches, mushroom vol au vent, little bellinis with crme frache, and caviar.

With their own castle setting similar scenery, you can feel like you're having tea in royal style.
