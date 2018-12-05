MARVEL

Local group of artists create their own 'Captain Marvel' trailer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
They have done it again!

A local group of artists, actors, and filmmakers have created their own, much cheaper version, of a movie trailer.

They made a "sweded" version of the 'Captain Marvel' trailer and it's spot on.

Take a look at the side by side version.



Bryan Harley and Roque Rodriguez make up what's known as "Dumb Drum."

Together with local volunteers and artists, they shot the movie trailer in and around Fresno.

The trailer utilized lots of cardboard items found lying around the house and was mostly shot in a backyard.

The clip premiered over the weekend at Swede Fest and was uploaded to Youtube today.

So far it's been viewed nearly 1,000 times.

Here's the full trailer:

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmarvelmarvel comicsmovieFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARVEL
New 'Captain Marvel' trailer released: Watch it here
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Ryan Coogler to write, direct 'Black Panther' sequel
'Captain America' star Chris Evans hangs up his shield
More marvel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC
Cardi B announces split from husband Offset on Instagram
5 extraordinary facts about Walt Disney
Escape from Fresno to Las Vegas on a budget
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspects pose as police, rob man in West Central Fresno
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush's casket returning to Houston
Family confirms body found in Costa Rica is missing woman
Amazon workers treated after bear repellent releases fumes
CA assembly member calls for 2 years of free community college
Too much sleep increases risk of death, study finds
'I'm shaking and I'm crying and I'm like you're not going anywhere:' AM/PM employees make citizen's arrest
Man says he will prove he didn't kill Michael Jordan's father
Show More
PETA encourages people to stop using 'anti-animal language'
Woman claims she was secretly filmed by hotel employee, then blackmailed
Pa. teacher says school fired her over her pregnancy
Sheriff's deputies search for two armed suspects that robbed 76 food mart in Southeast Fresno
Fresno State organizations secure 3 buses to travel to Las Vegas Bowl next week
More News