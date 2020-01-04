Arts & Entertainment

Lori Loughlin reportedly hires 'prison consultant' ahead of sentencing in college admissions scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin has reportedly hired a "prison consultant" to help her get ready for the possibility of time behind bars if she's sentenced in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 to an admissions consultant to help her daughters get into USC.

People magazine says the 55-year-old actress is trying to consider every contingency ahead of her day in court, including hiring a "prison consultant" to tell her what life may be like if she's convicted and sentenced to prison.

Loughlin has pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges.

She faces up to 45 years behind bars if she is convicted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcrimeeducationcollegescamprisonusc
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of missing Tulare Co. mother found dead speaks out after tragedy
Fresno State student shot and killed in Delano
Missing Tulare Co. mother found dead in Southern California
Fresno hiker found alive after going missing in Utah canyon
Woman uses metal plate to identify body discovered nearly 7 weeks ago
1 stabbed outside northeast Fresno 7-Eleven after argument
Victim ID'd, 2 suspects in court for deadly Oakland laptop theft
Show More
Three suspects in Fresno mass shooting face judge Friday
Fresno State students help crack prison inmate using secret code
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Fresno City College helps students prepare with "Extreme Registration"
Why it's important for adults to still get vaccines
More TOP STORIES News