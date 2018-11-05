Coroner's officials on Monday released the cause of death of the rapper Mac Miller, who died in September at his home in Studio City.The 26-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, "died from mixed drug toxicity (fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol)," according to a statement from the Los Angeles County coroner's office.The manner of death was ruled accidental.McCormick was found unresponsive Sept. 7 at his home in the 11600 block of Valleycrest Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.