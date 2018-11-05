Coroner's officials on Monday released the cause of death of the rapper Mac Miller, who died in September at his home in Studio City.
The 26-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, "died from mixed drug toxicity (fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol)," according to a statement from the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
The manner of death was ruled accidental.
McCormick was found unresponsive Sept. 7 at his home in the 11600 block of Valleycrest Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this story as they become available.
Mac Miller died of accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol, Los Angeles County coroner says
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
More News