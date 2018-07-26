MADERA COUNTY

Madera County Sheriff's Office take on lip sync challenge

The lip sync challenge continues to spread across the Central Valley. (KFSN)

MADERA COUNTY (KFSN) --
The lip sync challenge continues to spread across the Central Valley. We're getting our first look at one from the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

Watch the full video here.

Authorities from the North Valley now getting in on the challenge, dancing to the beat of Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling." A number of their team members took part, some even getting into the song.

It comes after the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, the Tulare Police Department, and Porterville Firefighters released their own lip sync challenges this month.
