ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Man pleads no contest to stalking Rihanna, sentenced to probation

Singer Rihanna appearing at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2013.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
A 27-year-old man has pleaded no contest to stalking singer Rihanna and has been sentenced to probation and GPS monitoring.

Authorities say Eduardo A. Leon broke into the singer's Hollywood Hills home on May 9, 2018.

He hopped a fence and spent about 12 hours inside the home before the singer's assistant discovered him and called the police. Rihanna was not home at the time.

EMBED More News Videos

A 26-year-old Fullerton man has been charged with stalking Rihanna, after he allegedly broke in to the singer's Hollywood Hills home and spent about 12 hours inside.



Leon has entered a plea to one felony count each of stalking and vandalism and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Leon was sentenced to five years probation and placed on GPS monitoring for 90 days. He also must participate in programs for mental health and drug treatment.

He was ordered to stay away from Rihanna for 10 years and he is prohibited from using social media during the probation period.

If he violates the terms, he could face up to four years and eight months in state prison.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrihannastalkingburglarybreak-incelebritycelebrity homesHollywood HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 popular films worth checking out in Fresno this week
The very best movies screening in Visalia this week
4 popular films worth checking out in Hanford this week
5 worthwhile films worth checking out in Merced this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man arrested for threatening to kill ex-girlfriend and shoot up Clovis High
Mom who seduced teen sentenced to 1 year in jail
Woman accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from Porterville bank
'Joke was on me:' Mom says North Carolina officers aimed guns at son with autism
African Americans at greater risk of Alzheimer's disease
Nature of force questioned in video of Clovis student taken down by campus police
Photographer hopes Polar Vortex portrait will draw attention to Chicago's homeless
Alleged Super Bowl ticket scammer arrested at Pechanga
Show More
Vets bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Family's tip helps NY investigators nab child sex predator
Medical assistant gave patients illegal Botox injections: police
Dad steps off train to smoke, leaves baby on board
More News