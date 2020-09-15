Watch the new trailer for season 2 of 'The Mandalorian' on Disney+: 'Wherever I go, he goes'

The trailer shows him on an epic journey across the galaxy as he attempts to reunite The Child, affectionately known to fans as Baby Yoda, with what he describes as "a race of enemy sorcerers."
Initially skeptical of his mission, he is reminded: "This is the way."
The second season of "The Mandalorian" will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, Oct. 30, the streamer announced earlier this month. It stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.
Here's how Disney+ described the new season Tuesday in a press release: "The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."
Disney CEO Bob Chapek said earlier this year that, unlike many other films and television shows, the new season had finished shooting early enough to avoid major production impacts from the coronavirus pandemic. A November 2019 Instagram post from series creator Jon Favreau hinted that filming for season two was already underway the same week that the first season premiered on Disney+.
The first season earned 15 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Guest Actor for Giancarlo Esposito as well as nods for costuming, editing, production design and other technical categories. Disney+ also released a companion docu-series, "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian," that takes fans behind the scenes of the making of the first season.
Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Taika Waititi, Giancarlo Esposito and Omid Abtahi all appeared alongside Pedro Pascal, the Mandalorian himself, in season one. The first season also included cameos by Amy Sedaris, Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally.
Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Oct. 30, 2020.
