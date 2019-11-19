entertainment

Marie Kondo launches online store of things that spark joy for her

Marie Kondo helped you clear your home of clutter and items that don't "spark joy," but now she wants to sell you more stuff.

The star of the Netflix series "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo" just launched a shop on her website.

There are more than 100 items that spark joy for Marie, including a $12 Shiatsu Stick.

There's also a pair of $206 pair of leather slippers handmade in Tokyo.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kondo said she is not encouraging over-purchasing anything.

Kondo says she eventually plans to include video of the items in the online store to show how they create a calming effect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentnetflixhomeretailshoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
New book features Fresno's rising music scene
Taylor Swift says she's blocked from performing her old songs
CMAS 2019 red carpet fashion: PHOTOS
Hospital dresses newborns in Mister Rogers outfits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
Grieving families, community hold vigil for mass shooting victims
Fresno Police form gang task force in wake of deadly mass shooting
Police searching for gunmen who shot at Fresno family gathering
Fresno Co. coroner identifies 4 killed in Fresno mass shooting
Fresno Mass Shooting: Other homes hit by gunfire in past weeks, neighbor says
Hmong leaders mourn shooting victims, seek answers
Show More
Visalia to consider banning sales of vape products
Man accused of assaulting Clovis grandfather pleads not guilty in court
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to Fresno 'mass casualty' shooting
Prosecutor uses 13-year-old daughter as bait in child molestation case
No charges in deadly Orinda party shooting
More TOP STORIES News