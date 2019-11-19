Marie Kondo launches online store of things that spark joy for her

Marie Kondo helped you clear your home of clutter and items that don't "spark joy," but now she wants to sell you more stuff.
The star of the Netflix series "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo" just launched a shop on her website.
There are more than 100 items that spark joy for Marie, including a $12 Shiatsu Stick.
There's also a pair of $206 pair of leather slippers handmade in Tokyo.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kondo said she is not encouraging over-purchasing anything.
Kondo says she eventually plans to include video of the items in the online store to show how they create a calming effect.
