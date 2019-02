The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the biggest pop culture staples of the last decade, so some fans might be surprised to learn this history-making fact: Sunday night's Oscar wins forwere the MCU's first.Early in the broadcast,took home the Oscars for best costume design and best production design.Ruth E. Carter is the first African-American costume designer to win the category . Carter has previously been nominated for her work onandProduction designer Hannah Beachler was the first African-American winner in the category. Her win came moments aftercostume designer Ruth E. Carter became the first black winner in that category.There have been 20 films since the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with 2008's. Before this year, eight MCU films were nominated in the Best Visual Effects category, and outside of that, there were only two more nominations:for Sound Editing andfor Hairstyling and Makeup. None of these 10 nominations turned into a win.When it comes to the Oscars nominations, the films released in 2018 proved by far the most successful.was nominated for seven categories, whilegave the MCU one more nod for a total of eight this year.Aside from being the biggest film of 2018,also achieved the milestone of being the first superhero film ever nominated for Best Picture.Next up for the MCU:, set in the 1990s, is out on March 8.will finally reveal what's next for the band of heroes afteron April 26. Andhits theaters July 5.