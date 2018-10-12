ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Marvel star Ariana Greenblatt talks about competing on 'DWTS: Juniors' with Artyon and Brandon

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Ariana Greenblatt, Artyon Celestine, and Brandon Armstrong about "DWTS Juniors."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
This may make you feel old! This week, the contestants on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors will dance to songs that came out the year they were born. For all of them, that means after the year 2000.

Ariana Greenblatt of Marvel's Avengers: Infinity Wars, Bad Moms Christmas, and Disney's Stuck in the Middle will be dancing to Girlfriend by Avril Lavigne, as Ariana was born in the year 2007.

"It is super fun being on the show! I love dancing and performing," Ariana said.

This week she'll be dancing the jive with her juniors pro partner, 11-year-old Artyon Celestine.



"Best mentor, best choreography, best friend," Artyon said of his pro mentor Brandon Armstrong.

Armstrong is also a pro partner on the grown up original version of Dancing with the Stars. He's competing with Tinashe this season and training the juniors at the same time!

"They are crazy talented kids and it is so fun getting to work with them," Armstrong said.

The duo is tied in the top spot right now so it seems pretty safe to say we can expect to see a lot more of them this season!

Don't miss their dance this Sunday night at 8/7c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsdanceABC
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Crew member dies on set of Mister Rogers movie in Pa.
Ryan Coogler to write, direct 'Black Panther' sequel
Gervais talks 'Child Support' season 2, addition to TGIF
Family-friendly events and deals worth seeking out in Fresno this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
School bus ends up in swimming pool after crash near Orlando
Clovis firefighters are out to 'fill the boot'
California condor shot and killed in Tulare County, $15,000 reward offered
Fatal car crash causes traffic jam on Highway 145 in Madera
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
Mom accused of leaving child alone while she went on date
Show More
Will these electric scooters make a comeback? Fresno City Council debates the matter
Reedley Fiesta kicks off as it celebrates 50 years of the frog jump
Crew member dies on set of Mister Rogers movie in Pa.
Gang member arrested following stabbing and assault
Video of deadly SF police shooting brings to question justification
More News