ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Mary Poppins Returns' premieres at star-studded Hollywood event

EMBED </>More Videos

Mary Poppins is known for traveling by umbrella, and it seemed particularly appropriate for the premiere of "Mary Poppins Returns" in rainy SoCal Thursday night.

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Mary Poppins is known for traveling by umbrella, and it seemed particularly appropriate for the premiere of "Mary Poppins Returns" in rainy SoCal Thursday night.

The stars of the new film hit the red carpet in Hollywood for the release of the movie.

Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke made the original "Mary Poppins" in 1964, and it would go on to become a classic. Even though that was 58 years ago, this new film picks up 25 years later.

In it, the most famous nanny in the world returns to help the Banks family once gain. Actress Emily Blunt landed the iconic role.

"She does it so brilliantly and makes it her own. You see her work in this film is honestly off the charts," director Rob Marhsall said.

WATCH: 'Mary Poppins Returns' official trailer


Blunt shared similar sentiments about Marshall's directing.

"He's just so magical. What a perfect person to take on this film that honors yet carves out new space for itself. He's the most meticulous, brilliant, beautiful director," Blunt said.

Actor Jeremy Swift, who plays "Gooding" in the movie, spoke at the premiere about all the fun the film has to offer.

"...It's got a sort of darkness in it but it's got some good comedy in it, and it's got great songs," he said. "People are going to be knocked out by these new songs, and they're going to walk out of the theater skipping out."

The animation in the movie is hand-drawn. Disney even brought back some of the animators from the original film to be a part of this version, too.

"Mary Poppins Returns" will be in theaters Dec. 19.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie premierecelebrityactorHollywoodLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' to air on ABC
See who's performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve
VIDEO: Incredible gingerbread houses created at this year's national competition
Justin Timberlake postpones concert at Save Mart Center
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family of hit-and-run victim calls for stiffer penalties
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
The interrogation tapes: How police got Chris Watts to change his story
Study: dogs are not as smart as you think they are
VIDEO: Two men break into taco truck in northwest Fresno
Rain, wind spark fear of mudslides
Rain brings with it road closures, health problems for Fresno residents
9-year-old who wrote to NBA star Steph Curry says she "can't believe" he responded
Show More
All charges dropped against man jailed for soliciting attorney's murder
Visalia mother charged in death of baby daughter gets 4 years' probation
Rain, wind bring sporadic flooding across Fresno, Copper Avenue shut down
Livingstone's may reopen next week, 2 years after arson attack
New app Scrubz aims to be the 'Uber' of house cleaning
More News