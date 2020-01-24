Arts & Entertainment

Extras wanted for San Francisco 'Project Ice Cream' film possibly starring Keanu Reeves

SAN FRANCISCO -- Listen up, Bay Area! Do you want to be in a movie, starring Keanu Reeves? A casting agency is looking for extras to work on an upcoming feature film in San Francisco.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves to return to San Francisco after being spotted eating ice cream ahead of 'Matrix 4', report says

News of Reeves and "The Matrix 4" has been creating a lot of excitement around the Bay Area in recent weeks.

First, Reeves was spotted eating ice cream alone in Alameda and the internet lost it. Now, Dwyer Casting is looking for extras to appear in a major Hollywood movie.

RELATED: Actor Keanu Reeves spotted eating ice cream in Alameda

You may remember, parts of "Matrix Reloaded" were filmed in Oakland and Alameda in 2001.

The fourth installment of the franchise is scheduled to begin filming in February. And, the San Francisco Film Commission confirmed that they are working on permits for a production under the code name, of all things, "Project Ice Cream."

The belief is that "Project Ice Cream" is code for "The Matrix 4".

Dwyer Casting says it's "seeking men & women 18+ for background work on the upcoming feature film: Project Ice Cream". The job pays $124.72 for 8 hours.

Filming is set to get underway in San Francisco February 5-March 1.

"Must be available to work a full day," posted Dwyer Casting.

"The Matrix 4" will hit theaters on May 20, 2021.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcasting newscelebritydistractionbuzzworthymovie newscasting callice cream
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dies after hair is caught in raisin processor at Sanger packing house
1 killed, 4 injured in crash near Caruthers, CHP says
Hanford police arrest man for soliciting minor at park across high school
CHP searching for drivers who fled from fatal crash in Tulare County
Deputies uncover major drug operation in Tulare County
Madera woman whose dog mauled man to death takes plea deal
California threatened with funds loss over abortion coverage
Show More
Tinder launches panic button for date emergencies
2 masked suspects rob employees of Pier 1 at River Park at gunpoint
Fresno State will no longer hold main commencement ceremony
Massive blast kills at least 2 at Houston industrial business
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
More TOP STORIES News