'Sesame Street' introduces new character Karli, muppet in foster care with 'for now' parents

Karli, the newest muppet on the children's program, is in foster care. Karli's foster mom, Dalia, explained to Karli that she and her foster dad, Clem, are taking care of her while her mom is going through a hard time.
On Monday the show introduced Karli and shared a clip in which she does an art project to show what she learned from Dalia about letting her heart grow.
Even when hearts feel like they’re breaking, they can still grow bigger and bigger with more love and care. Karli, a young Muppet in foster care, and her friend @Elmo look at what fills up their hearts in this new video on @SesameCommunity. #SesameCommunity pic.twitter.com/GS4DFtd6F6— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) May 20, 2019
In 2017, 6 out of every 1,000 children in the US. spent time in foster care, according to a press release from Sesame Workshop. In addition to introducing Karli, the initiative is providing resources with tips for foster parents.
"Fostering a child takes patience, resilience, and sacrifice, and we know that caring adults hold the power to buffer the effects of traumatic experiences on young children," said Dr. Jeanette Betancourt, Senior Vice President of US Social Impact at Sesame Workshop. "By giving the adults in children's lives the tools they need-with help from the Sesame Street Muppets-we can help both grownups and children feel seen and heard and give them a sense of hope for the future."
Meet Karli, a young Muppet in foster care. We have created an initiative to support foster families and the providers they work with. Explore the new page for strategies to help children in crisis grow and thrive: https://t.co/PTnn8a6TYU #SesameCommunity pic.twitter.com/RqVIWaaXCc— Sesame Street in Communities (@SesameCommunity) May 20, 2019
May is National Foster Care Month.
