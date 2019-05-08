cominguproses

Meet the 30 men competing for Hannah B.'s heart on 'The Bachelorette'

Ryan, 25, a roller boy from Philadelphia, PA (ABC)
By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- It's time to go into "Beast" mode! The Bachelorette Hannah B. will soon begin her search for love.

At long last, we are finally getting a look at the 30 men competing for her heart.

Among them, there's a golf pro, a professional basketball player, a singer/songwriter, and a surfer, just to name a few.

Don't miss the premiere of the 15th season of "The Bachelorette," on Monday, May 13th at 8/7c, on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
