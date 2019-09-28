metallica

Metallica lead singer James Hetfield re-enters rehab; Tour delayed

The lead singer of metal band Metallica has gone back into rehab.

As a result, the band announced that it is postponing its upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand.

RELATED: Rapid Fire: Metallica's Lars Ulrich

The band says lead singer James Hetfield has re-entered a treatment program for "an addiction." And that It's something he's struggled with on and off for years.

The band is promising to make its way back down under as soon as Hetfield's heath improves-- and their schedule permits.

RELATED: First Chase Center event brought traffic, excitement and news about Metallica's upcoming album

All tickets will be refunded.






Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertaddictionrehabdrug addictionmetallicau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
METALLICA
Metallica to rock first-ever Chase Center concert, traffic big concern
Post Malone tweets pictures with Metallica members after Fresno concert
Heavy metal band Metallica provides 70,000 meals to food bank while in Fresno
ROCK ON! Metallica at the Save Mart Center; tickets on-sale now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Online meetup in Fresno County ends with 1 man dead, 4 arrested
Skydiver killed after veering off course, slamming into big rig
Va. 6th grader claims classmates pinned her down, cut dreadlocks
'OK' hand gesture, bowl cut added to hate crime list
16-year-old football player lifts car off trapped neighbor
Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at NC coast: Friends
Astronomer discovers supermassive black hole destroying a star
Show More
District: Ind. elementary hasn't banned 5th graders from dating
Man killed after being hit by car on Highway 99 near Fowler
6,000 illegal vape products seized from Central Fresno smoke shop
Too much exercise could lead to bad decisions
86-year-old woman assaulted at nursing home, son says
More TOP STORIES News