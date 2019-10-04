Arts & Entertainment

Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio named UNESCO goodwill ambassador for indigenous peoples

PARIS -- The United Nations' cultural agency UNESCO has appointed Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio as its goodwill ambassador for indigenous peoples.

The 25-year-old actress made history as the first indigenous performer nominated for a best actress honor at the Academy Awards this year for her performance in the film "Roma," in which she speaks in an indigenous language and in Spanish.

The Paris-based organization said Friday that Aparicio, who was born in the poor Mexican state of Oaxaca, was chosen for her commitment to fight racism and advocate for gender equality and indigenous rights.

She will help the UNESCO's work alongside indigenous peoples across the world, including preserving their cultural heritage and environment knowledge and fighting for equal access to education.
