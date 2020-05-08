entertainment

Michael Bublé's Fresno concert rescheduled for February 2021

Bublé was originally scheduled to sing in Fresno in 2020, but the concert was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Rob Grabowski/ AP)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Grammy award-winning singer Michael Bublé has rescheduled his tour and plans to return to the Save Mart Center in Fresno in 2021.

Bublé was originally scheduled to sing in Fresno on May 3, but the concert was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new show date is set for February 11, 2021. Tickets previously bought for the 2020 show will be recognized for the new concert date.

RELATED: ABC to air 'Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert' after tour canceled due to pandemic

"I am so looking forward to getting back on stage. I've missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out," Bublé said in a press release.

Attendees will also get to hear Bublé's new single "Gotta Be Patient" for the first time live during the tour.

Bublé, like many other artists, has been hosting jam sessions on Facebook while in quarantine for the pandemic.
