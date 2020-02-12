disney+ streaming service

'The Mighty Ducks' spinoff series starring Lauren Graham coming to Disney+

BURBANK, Calif. -- "Gilmore Girls" alum Lauren Graham is set to star in "The Mighty Ducks," a new series coming to Disney+ based on the 1990s hit franchise of the same name. Brady Noon has been cast as Graham's character's son.

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports."

Lauren Graham and Brady Noon have been cast in the Disney+ series "The Mighty Ducks."



Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of the three 1990s-era "The Mighty Ducks" films, will serve as the co-creator and executive producer of the Disney+ series, which is produced by ABC Signature Studios.

The 10-episode series will begin production in Canada later this month and premiere on Disney+ later this year. Click here to learn more about Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
First look at season 2 of 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'
Disney+ hits nearly 29 million subscribers in 3 months
'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' new season trailer, premiere date released
'World According to Jeff Goldblum' renewed for 2nd season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old in critical condition after shooting in central Fresno
Woman saves husband, house in Merced Co. fire
4 suspects steal, destroy property inside popular Atwater business
Talks to deport Hmongs, Laotians cause fear after removal orders issued in other areas
Massive 5-alarm blaze rips through SoCal apartment complex
Report: Death toll in Camp Fire likely includes 50 more people
Yosemite's "firefall" phenomenon may not appear this year
Show More
Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglar arrested in Los Banos
98-year-old Girl Scout continues her mission and selling cookies
Many with Selma Unified School District fighting to keep their jobs
Man who pleaded guilty in 2018 murder asking for forgiveness
How your worst dating stories can result in free pizza
More TOP STORIES News